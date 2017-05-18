What you get for just over $1 million in Fairhope, Mobile and Orange Beach
Take a look inside these three homes for sale on Mobile Bay in Fairhope, Dog River in Mobile and Cotton Bayou in Orange Beach. Each one offers incredible views and is priced at just over $1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|things to do
|10 hr
|EconProf
|12
|owa theme park
|Tue
|gumpyxx
|6
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|May 15
|ThomasA
|29
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|May 14
|gumpyxx
|1
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Truth
|28
|68% increase by baldwin county sewer service (Nov '07)
|May 9
|ridge runner
|120
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 22
|Erick Lee Purkhiser
|39
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC