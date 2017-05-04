VIDEO: Waterspout forms near Orange Beach Thursday
Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water. They have the same characteristics as a land tornado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|68% increase by baldwin county sewer service (Nov '07)
|17 hr
|ridge runner
|120
|things to do
|Tue
|Rueben Mahnutz
|9
|owa theme park
|May 5
|EconProf
|3
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|Apr 25
|Leaf Skye
|20
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 22
|Erick Lee Purkhiser
|39
|hanging on after divorce (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Big Dave
|13
|One Thousand Robots
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC