There are 1 comment on the Salon.com story from Saturday May 13, titled Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in tourism: Stereotypes are .... In it, Salon.com reports that:
People from blue states like California typically don't think "Alabama" when looking to plan a beach getaway. And most tourists visiting Alabama's expansive, white-sand beaches either come from Alabama or from Trump-supporting states, according to recent data.
#1 Sunday
what is wrong with the media . we go places that are in driving distance for most of us.
locals here go to Disney. when I lived in California we went to Mexico. Boston we hit the kangamaingus trail to Bar harbor Maine. I no people in Montana they go to Canada.
regardless of were someone lives I don't believe they plan a vacation because an area voted for any one person .
