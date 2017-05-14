Orange Beach blasts red snapper restrictions: 'Detrimental to our economic interest'
The Orange Beach City Council endorsed a plea to federal officials on Tuesday for an immediate lengthening of the 2017 red snapper season that's presently capped at a shortest-ever three days . The council's vote took place during a special meeting and after two city leaders -- City Councilman Jeff Boyd and Mayor Tony Kennon - criticized the federal involvement in limiting a recreational activity that they claim is responsible for "hundreds of millions of dollars" in annual economic activity in coastal Alabama.
