Next to amusement park, Alabama city banks on sports arena's success
The Foley events center is under construction next to the OWA entertainment complex in Foley, Ala. . The clamor, however, is more muted for the opening of a 91,000-square-foot events center west of the amusement park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|Jun 2
|Real statistics
|6
|Place to park an RV
|Jun 1
|Dean Gillberry
|4
|Dairy Queen on windmill ridge road
|Jun 1
|Presslee
|1
|Raferty
|May 30
|Herb Utsmells
|3
|heroin (Jun '14)
|May 29
|Chassidy
|54
|things to do
|May 27
|Mike Kokizgon
|16
|Ready to settle down
|May 26
|EconProf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC