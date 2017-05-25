Gulf Coast anglers plan protest against fishing limits
Recreational anglers along the Gulf Coast are planning a floating protest against strict federal limits on red snapper fishing that they say are hurting businesses throughout the region. Demonstrations are being organized in fishing ports in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi for June 4, with boat owners and captains planning to gather in marinas and passes to show their opposition to the rule.
