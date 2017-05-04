Coastal Alabama serves up Southern hospitality and white sand for miles
Standing barefoot on my high-rise condo balcony, glass of white wine in hand and a bubbling hot tub behind me, I lean against the white railing and take in the expansive white-sand beach views and sweet-smelling Alabama Gulf Coast breeze. West of Destin and the Florida Panhandle's tony Highway 30A beach towns, the seven-mile stretch between Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, Ala., has shed its former "Redneck Riviera" persona thanks to new luxury accommodations and an influx of upscale restaurants, shops and spas.
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|owa theme park
|May 5
|EconProf
|3
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|Apr 25
|Leaf Skye
|20
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 22
|Erick Lee Purkhiser
|39
|hanging on after divorce (Sep '16)
|Apr 21
|Big Dave
|13
|One Thousand Robots
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|3
|68% increase by baldwin county sewer service (Nov '07)
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|119
|The Island's ONLY Show! Brandon Styles at LIVE ...
|Apr 12
|EconProf
|2
