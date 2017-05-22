Chronic Tacos coming to Vestavia Hill...

Chronic Tacos coming to Vestavia Hills' Patchwork Farms

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Alabama Live

Miller Terry, senior leasing representative with Blackwater Resources, said the California-based restaurant chain will probably open its location in July. Chronic Tacos has more than 40 locations nationwide, including Orange Beach.

