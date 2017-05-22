Chronic Tacos coming to Vestavia Hills' Patchwork Farms
Miller Terry, senior leasing representative with Blackwater Resources, said the California-based restaurant chain will probably open its location in July. Chronic Tacos has more than 40 locations nationwide, including Orange Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|things to do
|1 hr
|Hans Dilmahbalz
|13
|heroin (Jun '14)
|May 20
|Daniel Posey
|47
|owa theme park
|May 16
|gumpyxx
|6
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|May 15
|ThomasA
|29
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|May 14
|gumpyxx
|1
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Truth
|28
|68% increase by baldwin county sewer service (Nov '07)
|May 9
|ridge runner
|120
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC