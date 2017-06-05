Charlie Daniels Band to join Alabama ...

Charlie Daniels Band to join Alabama for Gulf Coast Memorial Day Weekend show

Friday May 26

There's no slowing down for Charlie Daniels , who turned 80 in 2016. Sure, he'll tell you that he's only "playing about 100 shows" this year as opposed to 200, but he's also released a new album last year and he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

