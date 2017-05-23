Arrests up slightly from 2016 during Hangout Fest 2017
The Hangout Fest 2017 came to an end on Sunday night in Gulf Shores and the Gulf Shores Police Department cited that arrests were up from one year ago. According to numbers released on Monday afternoon by the Gulf Shores PD, there were 71 total arrest and 99 total offenses committed during the three day event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|things to do
|Tue
|EconProf
|14
|heroin (Jun '14)
|May 20
|Daniel Posey
|47
|owa theme park
|May 16
|gumpyxx
|6
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|May 15
|ThomasA
|29
|Red-state blue-state divide is showing up in to...
|May 14
|gumpyxx
|1
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Truth
|28
|68% increase by baldwin county sewer service (Nov '07)
|May 9
|ridge runner
|120
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC