Arrests up slightly from 2016 during Hangout Fest 2017

Monday May 22

The Hangout Fest 2017 came to an end on Sunday night in Gulf Shores and the Gulf Shores Police Department cited that arrests were up from one year ago. According to numbers released on Monday afternoon by the Gulf Shores PD, there were 71 total arrest and 99 total offenses committed during the three day event.

