14 seafood platters you have to try a...

14 seafood platters you have to try at Alabama beach restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Alabama Live

Doc's Seafood Shack in Orange Beach is famous for their gumbo but folks have also discovered the Super Seafood Platter . This fried seafood platter is enough for two .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits 3 hr EconProf 22
68% increase by baldwin county sewer service (Nov '07) Tue ridge runner 120
things to do Tue Rueben Mahnutz 9
owa theme park May 5 EconProf 3
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr 22 Erick Lee Purkhiser 39
hanging on after divorce (Sep '16) Apr 21 Big Dave 13
One Thousand Robots Apr 19 drop that duce 3
See all Orange Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Beach Forum Now

Orange Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Orange Beach, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC