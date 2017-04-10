Kenny Chesney booked for two Alabama shows this summer; here's how you can get tickets
Kenny Chesney will perform shows in Alabama this summer, first in Tuscaloosa on Aug. 4 and then in Orange Beach on Aug. 5. Kenny Chesney will return to Alabama this summer for a pair of shows, first playing the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and then The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Red Mountain Entertainment announced early Wednesday morning. The Tuscaloosa Amp show, featuring special guest Midland, will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6. General admission pit tickets will cost $125, while reserved seats will cost $45, $85 and $125.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|3 hr
|CanYouBelieveThes...
|11
|Mullet toss ?
|4 hr
|Rrr
|1
|Deals on condo rentals in Gulf Shores and Orang...
|Sun
|thetruth
|2
|things to do
|Apr 5
|Sharon Peters
|8
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Apr 3
|Boop9901
|46
|New attractions coming to Alabama's Gulf Coast
|Mar 31
|ThomasA
|2
|Looking for someone that does photos as hobby
|Mar 30
|user
|3
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC