Kenny Chesney booked for two Alabama shows this summer; here's how you can get tickets

Kenny Chesney will perform shows in Alabama this summer, first in Tuscaloosa on Aug. 4 and then in Orange Beach on Aug. 5. Kenny Chesney will return to Alabama this summer for a pair of shows, first playing the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and then The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Red Mountain Entertainment announced early Wednesday morning. The Tuscaloosa Amp show, featuring special guest Midland, will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6. General admission pit tickets will cost $125, while reserved seats will cost $45, $85 and $125.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.