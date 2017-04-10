Chevron Refinery hosts firefighters f...

Chevron Refinery hosts firefighters from various states for annual fire training

For seven years, the Chevron Refinery has hosted fire training for local and regional fire departments to learn about hydrocarbon fires and to receive training for any type of situation they may encounter while battling a blaze. Saturday was no different as fire departments as far as Orange Beach, AL visited the refinery to take part in the training and learn of more efficient ways to combat fires and save individuals.

