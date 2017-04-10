Beach scenes: Frolicking in the sun a...

Beach scenes: Frolicking in the sun and sand at Gulf Shores

Sunday

A cold front following this week's line of storms kept Gulf Shores Public Beach a little slower than usual with spring breakers and tourists on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Still, temperatures around noon hovered around 74 degrees on Saturday.

