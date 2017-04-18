Alabama member Jeff Cook diagnosed wi...

Alabama member Jeff Cook diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Tuesday Apr 11

Jeff Cook, fiddler and guitar player for Fort Payne country band Alabama, revealed today that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Cook and his bandmates Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry told the Tennessean today that they've kept the secret since he was diagnosed four years ago.

Orange Beach, AL

