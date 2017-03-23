WFC's Sandwich Category Raised to the...

WFC's Sandwich Category Raised to the Gold Standard

Some say platinum is the highest standard of all, but not at the World Food Championships. We still believe that it's the Gold standard that matters, especially when it comes to Red Gold! WFC proudly announced today that Red Gold Tomatoes will sponsor its 2017 Sandwich Category as they return to Orange Beach for the Ultimate Food Fight in November.

