Townsend Kyser Elected Catfish Farmers of America President

22 min ago Read more: Neighbors

Alabama's Townsend Kyser hopes he and other U.S. catfish farmers can get more consumers hooked on the fish they grow. Kyser, 40, was elected Catfish Farmers of America president during the group's annual meeting in Orange Beach, Alabama, Feb. 17. He will serve a two-year term.

