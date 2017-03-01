Townsend Kyser Elected Catfish Farmers of America President
Alabama's Townsend Kyser hopes he and other U.S. catfish farmers can get more consumers hooked on the fish they grow. Kyser, 40, was elected Catfish Farmers of America president during the group's annual meeting in Orange Beach, Alabama, Feb. 17. He will serve a two-year term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neighbors.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New GS Hotel on the T
|1 hr
|gumpyxx
|12
|Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday
|23 hr
|gumpyxx
|2
|One Thousand Robots
|Tue
|EconProf
|2
|Review: Chuck's Barber Shop (Aug '14)
|Feb 28
|Notairforceornavy
|21
|Old friend
|Feb 28
|Auld Skool
|1
|racism at Mardi Gras parade
|Feb 27
|ThomasA
|4
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|Feb 25
|EconProf
|13
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC