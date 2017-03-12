Steve Butler appointed interim U.S. a...

Steve Butler appointed interim U.S. attorney for Mobile region

Monday Mar 13

Lead prosecutor Steve Butler addresses the media outside the federal courthouse in Mobile after a federal jury convicted former Orange Beach mayor Steve Russo, the city attorney and a developer on multiple fraud charges in September 2006. Butler has been appointed interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

