Rob Troup Promoted to HNTBa s Northeast Division Rail Market Sector Leader

HNTB Corporation has promoted Rob Troup to transit and rail market sector leader for the Northeast Division. An HNTB vice president, based in the Philadelphia office, he joined the firm in 2016.

