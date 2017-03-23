Police: Spring break arrests plummet on Alabama coast
Police in Alabama's two largest beach towns say they're arrested more than 450 spring breakers so far this year, and that's a big improvement from last year. Police in both Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are implementing get-tough policies this year to keep young vacationers under tabs, and they say the change has resulted in far fewer problems.
