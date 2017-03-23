Police: Spring break arrests plummet ...

Police: Spring break arrests plummet on Alabama coast

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Police in Alabama's two largest beach towns say they're arrested more than 450 spring breakers so far this year, and that's a big improvement from last year. Police in both Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are implementing get-tough policies this year to keep young vacationers under tabs, and they say the change has resulted in far fewer problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
things to do Tue Arkanvoyager 6
Looking for someone that does photos as hobby Mar 13 Just wondering 2
heroin (Jun '14) Mar 13 John Snow 42
hanging on after divorce Mar 12 ann 10
Beach rules ? Mar 9 ThomasA 13
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth Mar 7 Down the Drain 27
News 3 critically hurt as car strikes marching band ... Mar 7 ThomasA 3
See all Orange Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Beach Forum Now

Orange Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Orange Beach, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,515 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC