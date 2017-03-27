New attractions coming to Alabama's Gulf Coast
There are 2 comments on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from Friday Mar 24, titled New attractions coming to Alabama's Gulf Coast. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:
Alabama's Gulf Coast continues to draw in large crowds. The numbers from Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism for 2016 show that taxable retail sales are up 7.7 percent from 2015, at $851.68 million, and taxable lodging rentals are up 7.3 percent from 2015, at $464.73 million.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
|
#1 Wednesday Mar 29
The newest atraction i have seen is the kid and his dog at the Gulf shores walmart.
Holding a sign saying i need food . dam shame these lazy ass kids
The one thing this beach has always provided was a job.
anyone willing to work couldn't walk a half mile on this beach and not find one.
I want to stop and slap him in the head. dam kid.
Dog is on a leash probable thinking if he would just turn me loose I could do better without this hero.
|
#2 Friday Mar 31
ALL Walmarts need to declare themselves "No panhandling zones". It doesn't matter where you go in any town, there will be those hobos and beggars with the same old lines " I'm out of gas, can you spare a few bucks?" " I need bus fare to see my sick daughter" and now the dopeheads put their women out in the parking lots with a red gas cans begging for gas money. If you offer to go get them gas, "No thanks", they just want the money. If a customer complains and an associate or manager comes out, the boyfriends are nearby watching and will come quick , the girls hop in and move to another store. The best thing is to say no and keep walking BUT there is always a sucker that believes their sad tale .
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits
|11 hr
|EconProf
|5
|Looking for someone that does photos as hobby
|Mar 30
|user
|3
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Mar 29
|Tdaddy
|45
|hanging on after divorce (Sep '16)
|Mar 25
|lee andrews
|11
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|things to do
|Mar 24
|Holden Cox
|7
|Beach rules ?
|Mar 9
|ThomasA
|13
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC