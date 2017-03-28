Crackdown on Spring Breakers Leads to...

Crackdown on Spring Breakers Leads to Fewer Arrests Along Alabama Coast

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Police in Alabama's two largest beach towns say they're arrested more than 450 spring breakers so far this year, and that's a big improvement from last year. Police in both Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are implementing get-tough policies this year to keep young vacationers under tabs, and they say the change has resulted in far fewer problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heroin (Jun '14) 18 hr Boop9901 46
The Hangout Fest = Shaul's Profits Mon ThomasA 6
News New attractions coming to Alabama's Gulf Coast Mar 31 ThomasA 2
Looking for someone that does photos as hobby Mar 30 user 3
hanging on after divorce (Sep '16) Mar 25 lee andrews 11
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
things to do Mar 24 Holden Cox 7
See all Orange Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Beach Forum Now

Orange Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Orange Beach, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,305 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC