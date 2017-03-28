Crackdown on Spring Breakers Leads to Fewer Arrests Along Alabama Coast
Police in Alabama's two largest beach towns say they're arrested more than 450 spring breakers so far this year, and that's a big improvement from last year. Police in both Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are implementing get-tough policies this year to keep young vacationers under tabs, and they say the change has resulted in far fewer problems.
