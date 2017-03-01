Cloverdale chef wins first 'Fight Club'

Cloverdale chef wins first 'Fight Club'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser

Cloverdale chef wins first 'Fight Club' More competitions coming soon Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2m8G2Wp A "Fight Club" battled in downtown Montgomery this week, with the winner taking home a butcher knife as a prize. There wasn't much animosity, though - it's hard to be angry with so much chocolate around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New GS Hotel on the T 2 hr gumpyxx 7
One Thousand Robots 12 hr EconProf 2
Review: Chuck's Barber Shop (Aug '14) 23 hr Notairforceornavy 21
Old friend 23 hr Auld Skool 1
News Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday 23 hr gumpyxx 1
racism at Mardi Gras parade Mon ThomasA 4
Hazels - Orange Beach Feb 25 EconProf 13
See all Orange Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Beach Forum Now

Orange Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Orange Beach, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC