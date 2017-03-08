Baldwin Co. fire departments acceptin...

Baldwin Co. fire departments accepting donations for fellow firefighter's family

Baldwin County fire departments are helping "a brother in need." They are accepting donations for Cody Carraway and Kahlee Salter whose 15-month-old son is battling a rare form of cancer.

