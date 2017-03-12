Alabama restaurant earns record ninth...

Alabama restaurant earns record ninth straight James Beard Award nomination

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Alabama Live

Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham, Ala., and its pastry chef, Dolester Miles, are finalists for the 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards. The Birmingham restaurant, generally regarded as one of the finest in the South, earned its ninth straight James Beard Foundation Award nomination for the country's most outstanding restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
things to do Tue Arkanvoyager 6
Looking for someone that does photos as hobby Mar 13 Just wondering 2
heroin (Jun '14) Mar 13 John Snow 42
hanging on after divorce Mar 12 ann 10
Beach rules ? Mar 9 ThomasA 13
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth Mar 7 Down the Drain 27
News 3 critically hurt as car strikes marching band ... Mar 7 ThomasA 3
See all Orange Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Beach Forum Now

Orange Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Orange Beach, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,053 • Total comments across all topics: 279,760,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC