Alabama restaurant earns record ninth straight James Beard Award nomination
Highlands Bar and Grill in Birmingham, Ala., and its pastry chef, Dolester Miles, are finalists for the 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards. The Birmingham restaurant, generally regarded as one of the finest in the South, earned its ninth straight James Beard Foundation Award nomination for the country's most outstanding restaurant.
