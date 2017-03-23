Abused dog loses eye, gains loving mom

Abused dog loses eye, gains loving mom

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: USA Today

Abused dog loses eye, gains loving mom "He's a happy dog, but it breaks my heart when I hear him struggling to breathe." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nGXDpM After he was abused as a puppy, which caused him to lose an eye, a woman adopted this Jack Russell Terrier mix to give him a better life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hanging on after divorce (Sep '16) Sat lee andrews 11
heroin (Jun '14) Mar 24 Texastorm 43
News Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p... Mar 24 ThomasA 2
things to do Mar 24 Holden Cox 7
Looking for someone that does photos as hobby Mar 13 Just wondering 2
Beach rules ? Mar 9 ThomasA 13
Hazels - Orange Beach Mar 7 local 16
See all Orange Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Beach Forum Now

Orange Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Orange Beach, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,657 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC