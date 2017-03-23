Abused dog loses eye, gains loving mom
Abused dog loses eye, gains loving mom "He's a happy dog, but it breaks my heart when I hear him struggling to breathe." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nGXDpM After he was abused as a puppy, which caused him to lose an eye, a woman adopted this Jack Russell Terrier mix to give him a better life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hanging on after divorce (Sep '16)
|Sat
|lee andrews
|11
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Mar 24
|Texastorm
|43
|Baldwin County sees growth tension spill into p...
|Mar 24
|ThomasA
|2
|things to do
|Mar 24
|Holden Cox
|7
|Looking for someone that does photos as hobby
|Mar 13
|Just wondering
|2
|Beach rules ?
|Mar 9
|ThomasA
|13
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|Mar 7
|local
|16
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC