Wintzell's Oyster House closing in Hu...

Wintzell's Oyster House closing in Huntsville

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Alabama Live

No one at the Sanderson Street restaurant was available this morning for an interview about the closure. Wintzell's continues to operate restaurants in Guntersville, Mobile, Saraland, Fairhope, Orange Beach, Greenville, Montgomery and Fultondale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Hallson Manor Apartments (Dec '12) 1 hr Act 19
Hazels - Orange Beach 3 hr nope 12
New GS Hotel on the T 19 hr EconProf 1
Car Detailing Wed ThomasA 2
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Feb 20 ThomasA 10
DJ for wedding Feb 14 grumpyxx 4
News Contractor charged with fraud (Sep '06) Feb 13 Guest 3
See all Orange Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Beach Forum Now

Orange Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Orange Beach, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC