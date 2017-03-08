Weather Authority | Much Cooler By Th...

Weather Authority | Much Cooler By The Weekend

Thursday Feb 23

WARM LATE WINTER DAY: Temperatures are in the 70s across most of Alabama this afternoon with a partly sunny sky. No rain on radar, and we stay warm and dry tomorrow.

