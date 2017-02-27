Gulf Shores, Orange Beach brace for S...

Gulf Shores, Orange Beach brace for Spring Break 2017 with 'terse warnings'

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Alabama Live

While Mardi Gras has a reputation for occasional debauchery, police chiefs and civic leaders in coastal Alabama's beach cities are more concerned about what lies ahead next month. Police in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores issued warning letters to the public this week -- circulating them on Facebook -- in reference to a "zero tolerance" policy of misbehavior during Spring Break.

