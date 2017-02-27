Gulf Shores, Orange Beach brace for Spring Break 2017 with 'terse warnings'
While Mardi Gras has a reputation for occasional debauchery, police chiefs and civic leaders in coastal Alabama's beach cities are more concerned about what lies ahead next month. Police in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores issued warning letters to the public this week -- circulating them on Facebook -- in reference to a "zero tolerance" policy of misbehavior during Spring Break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New GS Hotel on the T
|6 hr
|EconProf
|3
|racism at Mardi Gras parade
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|Feb 25
|EconProf
|13
|Review: Hallson Manor Apartments (Dec '12)
|Feb 25
|Act
|19
|Car Detailing
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|DJ for wedding
|Feb 14
|grumpyxx
|4
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC