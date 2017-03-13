Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday

There are 2 comments on the WSFA-TV Montgomery story from Monday Feb 27, titled Baldwin County ready for Fat Tuesday. In it, WSFA-TV Montgomery reports that:

There will be plenty of Fat Tuesday festivities in Baldwin County to wind down the 2017n Mardi Gras season. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach both have parades.

gumpyxx

Foley, AL

#1 Tuesday Feb 28
The city of G.S. were they really ready. how the hell does a truck get through the barricades. job well done G.S. I cant see anyway not to blame the people in charge of this parade not being held responsible for this.
gumpyxx

Foley, AL

#2 Thursday Mar 2
if the truck was in line I should apologize to our police . I was under the impression as I watched live.. and they reported that the truck came from the opposite side of the road south of McDonald's.

