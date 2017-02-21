Alabama chef 'almost speechless' afte...

Alabama chef 'almost speechless' after James Beard Awards recognition

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Alabama Live

Tim Hontzas, the chef and owner of Johnny's Restaurant in Homewood, Ala., is a semifinalist for the 2017 James Beard Foundation Award for best chef in the South. Tim Hontzas, the loquacious chef and owner of Johnny's Restaurant in Homewood, had a rare moment when he was at a loss for words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hazels - Orange Beach 9 hr Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 11
Car Detailing 22 hr ThomasA 2
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) Feb 20 ThomasA 10
DJ for wedding Feb 14 grumpyxx 4
News Contractor charged with fraud (Sep '06) Feb 13 Guest 3
list of places to rent in orange beach or gulf ... (Aug '15) Feb 12 Seerer 12
Finish the Baldwin Beach Express to I-65 Feb 11 EconProf 6
See all Orange Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Beach Forum Now

Orange Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Orange Beach, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC