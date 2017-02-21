Alabama chef 'almost speechless' after James Beard Awards recognition
Tim Hontzas, the chef and owner of Johnny's Restaurant in Homewood, Ala., is a semifinalist for the 2017 James Beard Foundation Award for best chef in the South. Tim Hontzas, the loquacious chef and owner of Johnny's Restaurant in Homewood, had a rare moment when he was at a loss for words.
Orange Beach Discussions
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|9 hr
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|11
|Car Detailing
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16)
|Feb 20
|ThomasA
|10
|DJ for wedding
|Feb 14
|grumpyxx
|4
|Contractor charged with fraud (Sep '06)
|Feb 13
|Guest
|3
|list of places to rent in orange beach or gulf ... (Aug '15)
|Feb 12
|Seerer
|12
|Finish the Baldwin Beach Express to I-65
|Feb 11
|EconProf
|6
