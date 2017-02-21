The sanctuary inside First Baptist Church-Orange Beach catches fire
A early morning structure fire inside the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church-Orange Beach had firefighters battling a blaze on Tuesday. City of Orange Beach administrator Ken Grimes confirmed the fire and said the Orange Beach Fire Department received the call from neighbors who lived across the street from the church at approximately 5:22 a.m. When OBFD crews arrived, the church located at 4773 Bay Circle was already engaged with fire visible coming from the top of the structure.
Read more at Alabama Live.
