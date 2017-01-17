Land in Mobile, Orange Beach sells for millions
Mobile investors paid $2.656 million for almost 40 acres of state-owned land on Schillinger and Hitt roads in west Mobile, according to court records. The Alabama Department of Mental Health had owned the property which was formerly part of the Albert P. Brewer Center 80-acre complex.
