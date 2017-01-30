Jeff Sessions in good shape as Senate...

Jeff Sessions in good shape as Senate vote looms for attorney general

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Alabama Live

Alabama's Jeff Sessions is likely to be confirmed as the 84th attorney general of the United States, and he could find himself receiving supportive votes from some Democrats, according to political observers in the state. Still, following a two-day confirmation hearing in Washington, grass-roots Democrats and civil-rights activists remain suspicious of the longtime senator whose staunch conservative views helped shaped his political career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... 1 hr ThomasA 16
dle56 12 hr ann 3
Pet Friendly Condos 22 hr ThomasA 5
I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15) Mon AnnLikesAnal 25
hanging on after divorce Jan 26 head held high 9
Hazels - Orange Beach Jan 24 Sandy 3
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth Jan 23 Summerschitt 26
See all Orange Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Beach Forum Now

Orange Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Microsoft
 

Orange Beach, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,490 • Total comments across all topics: 278,421,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC