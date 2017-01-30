Is The Authentic Taco the best Mexican food at Alabama's beaches?
A Chevron gas station across from Romar Beach in Orange Beach is the last place you'd expect to find authentic cuisine from South of the Border. But folks have discovered the Mexican food at The Authentic Taco in the last few months -- and some customers are calling it the best Mexican food at the beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dle56
|11 hr
|ann
|3
|Pet Friendly Condos
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15)
|Mon
|AnnLikesAnal
|25
|hanging on after divorce
|Jan 26
|head held high
|9
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Jan 26
|local yokel
|15
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|Jan 24
|Sandy
|3
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Jan 23
|Summerschitt
|26
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC