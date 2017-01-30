Is The Authentic Taco the best Mexica...

Is The Authentic Taco the best Mexican food at Alabama's beaches?

A Chevron gas station across from Romar Beach in Orange Beach is the last place you'd expect to find authentic cuisine from South of the Border. But folks have discovered the Mexican food at The Authentic Taco in the last few months -- and some customers are calling it the best Mexican food at the beach.

