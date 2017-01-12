Flora-Bama Polar Bear Dip

Flora-Bama Polar Bear Dip

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Alabama Live

At the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, rain pelted Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, and the rain lasted through most of the night. The forecast for Sunday didn't look good, but the rain moved out by Sunday morning and the sun came out just in time for the Flora-Bama's annual New Year's Day Polar Bear dip at the Alabama-Florida state line.

