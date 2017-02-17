Firefighters respond to blaze at Orange Beach church
According to the Orange Beach Fire Department, the department's C shift crews were busy overnight with an Ono Island chimney fire, and on Tuesday morning the same firefighters were called on to work a structure fire at at the church. Orange Beach as well as Gulf Shores, Foley and Escambia County fire units are working at the scene or on standby within the city, the Orange Beach Fire Department said shortly after 7 a.m. The fire at First Baptist Church Orange Beach began around 5:22 a.m., Orange Beach City Manager Ken Grimes posted via Twitter.
