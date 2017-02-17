Firefighters respond to blaze at Oran...

Firefighters respond to blaze at Orange Beach church

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

According to the Orange Beach Fire Department, the department's C shift crews were busy overnight with an Ono Island chimney fire, and on Tuesday morning the same firefighters were called on to work a structure fire at at the church. Orange Beach as well as Gulf Shores, Foley and Escambia County fire units are working at the scene or on standby within the city, the Orange Beach Fire Department said shortly after 7 a.m. The fire at First Baptist Church Orange Beach began around 5:22 a.m., Orange Beach City Manager Ken Grimes posted via Twitter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama challenged on using BP money to build b... (Jan '16) 9 hr ThomasA 8
Hazels - Orange Beach Sat ThomasA 10
DJ for wedding Feb 14 grumpyxx 4
News Contractor charged with fraud (Sep '06) Feb 13 Guest 3
list of places to rent in orange beach or gulf ... (Aug '15) Feb 12 Seerer 12
Finish the Baldwin Beach Express to I-65 Feb 11 EconProf 6
News Investors rule the world or at least the Gulf C... Feb 10 grumpyxx 18
See all Orange Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Beach Forum Now

Orange Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Orange Beach, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,983 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC