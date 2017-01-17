Cool Shops at the Beach: Electric Sea...

Cool Shops at the Beach: Electric Seahorse Records and Nonsense

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Alabama Live

It opened up a few months ago, but Electric Seahorse Records and Nonsense has become one of the trendiest shops in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. No, they don't carry the latest in beach apparel or trendy decor and furniture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mullet toss in April coming all the way from ky... 9 hr Rrr 3
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... 10 hr Cordwainer Trout 11
John Lewis: Racist Liar 11 hr Screw You Lewis 1
I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15) Mon Blacktard 23
Ebert III & Foley NEW Direction (Aug '08) Jan 15 NoScreamers 23
DJ for wedding Jan 14 People Are Stupid 3
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth Jan 14 Cant Stand Susan 24
See all Orange Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Beach Forum Now

Orange Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Orange Beach, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC