Auburn considers partnership with online university for learning program

Auburn City Council will consider, when it meets on Feb. 2, entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Columbia Southern University for their Learning Partnership program. Police chief Carl Moulder, at the work session meeting on Jan. 19, explained CSU of Orange Beach, Ala., is an online university accredited by the Distance Education and Accreditation Council and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

