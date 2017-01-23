Auburn considers partnership with online university for learning program
Auburn City Council will consider, when it meets on Feb. 2, entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Columbia Southern University for their Learning Partnership program. Police chief Carl Moulder, at the work session meeting on Jan. 19, explained CSU of Orange Beach, Ala., is an online university accredited by the Distance Education and Accreditation Council and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazels - Orange Beach
|Tue
|Sandy
|3
|Pet Friendly Condos
|Mon
|Local
|4
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|Mon
|FUKKKMLK
|14
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Mon
|Summerschitt
|26
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 21
|Ryan
|2
|Mullet toss in April coming all the way from ky...
|Jan 18
|Rrr
|3
|John Lewis: Racist Liar
|Jan 18
|Screw You Lewis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC