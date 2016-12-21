Mardi Gras 2017 will feature a new 'people's parade' on Dauphin Island
Though the Island Mystics Mardi Gras organization will no longer parade on Dauphin Island, the good times will continue to roll in the upcoming Carnival season. At its meeting Tuesday night, the Dauphin Island Town Council voted to sponsor and organize a parade to replace the Island Mystics parade on Feb. 4, according to council member Gene Fox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heroin (Jun '14)
|23 hr
|Chris
|37
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Dec 27
|Summerslum
|14
|I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15)
|Dec 27
|wow
|17
|hanging on after divorce
|Dec 26
|wow
|7
|Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Shrimpee
|141
|Foley Music Thread (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Amusement park set for Alabama coast, mayor say...
|Nov '16
|Coolio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC