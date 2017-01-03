Bayes Southern Bar and Grill just wai...

Bayes Southern Bar and Grill just waiting on spring, hoping to draw locals

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Alabama Live

Depending on who you ask, Bayes Southern Bar and Grill, the newest upscale restaurant and bar in Orange Beach, opened at a bad time of year -- in the quiet of the off season when the only folks in town are college students home for the holidays or snowbirds who are just starting roll in until their exodus near St. Patrick's Day. On the other hand, opening in the off season allows locals to try it first -- and around Orange Beach and Gulf Shores word of mouth amongst the locals can make all the difference when it comes to a restaurant's success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orange Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I work with a pretentious gulf shores resident (Dec '15) 3 hr Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 18
Cody Minkina and Guy 12 hr HatesBitchMadeMoFos 1
Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth Sat Truth 20
heroin (Jun '14) Jan 1 Chris 37
hanging on after divorce Dec 26 wow 7
Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11) Nov '16 Shrimpee 141
Foley Music Thread (Jul '14) Nov '16 Musikologist 11
See all Orange Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orange Beach Forum Now

Orange Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orange Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Orange Beach, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,780,957

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC