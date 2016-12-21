Alleged Ono Island burglar arrested after scuffle with homeowner

Orange Beach Police say 31 year-old Michael Bradford Kendall is facing several charges of burglary, assault and drugs after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle through the Ono Island security gate and then, breaking into a home where police say he assaulted the homeowner. "Orange Beach Police responded to Ono Island to the report of a vehicle driven through the security gate and causing damage," said police in a news release.

