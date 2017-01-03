Alabama's captivating culinary scene and the '100 dishes to try'
To the uninformed, a culinary experience in the state of Alabama might be construed as choking down bites of a jumbo dog at Tuscaloosa's Bryant-Denny Stadium between chants of "Roll, Tide, Roll." However, after a weeklong road trip with my friend Verna, an Alabama native, I know there's a lot more to the culinary scene here than stadium fare.
