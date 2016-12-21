Gulf Shores, Ala., again bans spring break boozing on the beach
When Panama City Beach officials decided to prohibit booze from its beaches and implement a curfew on its bars, spring breakers fled to Gulf Shores for a party. Crime and chaos followed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Rollingsmoke87
|27
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Dec 15
|j009dd4
|13
|Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11)
|Nov 27
|Shrimpee
|141
|Foley Music Thread (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Gulf Shores Arby's Coons (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Paul Brown CEO
|16
|florist
|Nov '16
|thetruth
|2
|South Alabama men arrested for marijuana, illeg...
|Nov '16
|MicDesigns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC