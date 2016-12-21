After ballot defeats, what's next for toll roads?
The four-lane, $85 million Baldwin Beach Express in Baldwin County, Ala., is pictured on Wednesday August 13, 2014. The highway extends from Interstate 10 to the Foley Beach Express and opens completely on Friday August 15, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orange Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heroin (Jun '14)
|Dec 19
|Rollingsmoke87
|27
|Summer Trace Apartments: The Truth
|Dec 15
|j009dd4
|13
|Moving to Gulf Shores (May '11)
|Nov 27
|Shrimpee
|141
|Foley Music Thread (Jul '14)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|11
|Gulf Shores Arby's Coons (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Paul Brown CEO
|16
|florist
|Nov '16
|thetruth
|2
|South Alabama men arrested for marijuana, illeg...
|Nov '16
|MicDesigns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orange Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC