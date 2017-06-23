Woman is a living history lesson and so much more Meet Rebecca Henry in today's Around Town Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/2017/06/23/rebecca-henry-profile-0625/423286001/ "Thank everyone for joining us for our annual Juneteenth Folklife Celebration. As always, we celebrate this occasion and are here to pay tribute to our ancestors and the fine legacy they have left us," Rebecca Henry said as she kicked off the annual Juneteenth Folklife Celebration last Saturday at the Opelousas Farmers Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.