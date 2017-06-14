When the Great Outdoors comes inside I hate to think that I am getting used to these sort indoor animal invasions. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/2017/06/14/when-great-outdoors-comes-inside/382980001/ You never know what is going to greet you when you return home in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.