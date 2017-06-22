Unrestrained Opelousas man dies in early morning crash in Abbeville
State Police responded to a single vehicle crash just after 2:00 a.m. on U.S. 167 near Redwood Road north of Abbeville. An initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Joseph Redmond, 53, of Opelousas, was driving southbound on U.S. 167 when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road ran off of the right side of the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drainage problems (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Lah tee dah
|16
|Need some information on Pb man, please!
|15 hr
|Unpleasant Surprise
|14
|The future of Church Point
|Sat
|WTF
|22
|spiro in pb
|Jun 23
|igor4
|7
|Which business do you miss the most in Port Barre? (Dec '07)
|Jun 21
|Seafood
|35
|Ville Platte and Mamou Elementary join CODOFILa...
|Jun 20
|Rachel LeBouef
|1
|What's Up Doc?
|Jun 18
|thepoint
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC