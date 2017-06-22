Unrestrained Opelousas man dies in ea...

Unrestrained Opelousas man dies in early morning crash in Abbeville

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

State Police responded to a single vehicle crash just after 2:00 a.m. on U.S. 167 near Redwood Road north of Abbeville. An initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Joseph Redmond, 53, of Opelousas, was driving southbound on U.S. 167 when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the road ran off of the right side of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
drainage problems (Jan '09) 6 min Lah tee dah 16
Need some information on Pb man, please! 15 hr Unpleasant Surprise 14
The future of Church Point Sat WTF 22
spiro in pb Jun 23 igor4 7
Poll Which business do you miss the most in Port Barre? (Dec '07) Jun 21 Seafood 35
News Ville Platte and Mamou Elementary join CODOFILa... Jun 20 Rachel LeBouef 1
What's Up Doc? Jun 18 thepoint 1
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,488 • Total comments across all topics: 282,025,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC