St. Landry Crime Stoppers for June 28, 2017
St. Landry Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying suspects who are responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries in St. Landry Parish. A total of 13 break-ins were reported in the Sunset, Cankton, Arnaudville and Country Ridge Road area in Opelousas.
