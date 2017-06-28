St. Landry Crime Stoppers for June 28...

St. Landry Crime Stoppers for June 28, 2017

Wednesday Jun 28

St. Landry Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying suspects who are responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries in St. Landry Parish. A total of 13 break-ins were reported in the Sunset, Cankton, Arnaudville and Country Ridge Road area in Opelousas.

