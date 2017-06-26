See who was arrested in Opelousas

See who was arrested in Opelousas

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: Daily World

See who was arrested in Opelousas These people were arrested June 23-25, 2017. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/06/26/see-who-arrested-opelousas/429048001/ Delwinn Ware, 100 block of Old Spanish Road, Opelousas, simple battery, resisting an officer, remaining after being forbidden, simple criminal damage to property Read or Share this story: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/06/26/see-who-arrested-opelousas/429048001/

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casey Boudreaux loves drugs (May '15) 17 hr Fck casey 11
caroline sue martin Tue marlygirl 1
Anthony Scott Ortego aka Squiggy Tue SMG_17 1
spiro in pb Jun 26 yknot 8
Poll Which business do you miss the most in Port Barre? (Dec '07) Jun 26 Social_Justice_Wa... 36
drainage problems (Jan '09) Jun 25 Lah tee dah 16
The future of Church Point Jun 24 WTF 22
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,354 • Total comments across all topics: 282,092,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC